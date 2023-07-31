The first World Cup leicy santosthe one of Canada 2015, was learning. He arrived at just 19 years old and as a substitute for the great figure of that team, Yoreli Rincon, today absent by technical decision. Today, the number 10 jersey is his and the talent is still intact.

The one born in Lorica arrives much more mature, with international experience (she comes from Atletico Madrid, with whom he won the Queen’s Cup this year, but in which he has had to fight a lot against injuries. He had already won, recently arrived in Europe, the Spanish Super Cup in 2021.

With feet on the ground

“From a very young age I really liked soccer and that is where my love for playing begins. I didn’t care about criticism: many people criticized me, but I always had the support of my parents. My dad played and he, somehow, understood that it was soccer that I liked and that I was passionate about playing. I decided to come looking for a dream, to fight for a dream, and fortunately things were happening to me. That game was like a hobby for me, and later it became more important and I took it seriously, as a profession,” Leicy recalled in 2017.

Today, he is one of the figures of Colombia and he is happy, after the 2-1 victory over Germany.



“We were clear that it had to be a game that would last a long time. We had to stop the ball, it is clear that Germany is a team that plays fast and practical. If you don’t give him that pause and take the ball away from him, it’s hard to counter that ball,” he commented.

And he added: “Colombia has matured a lot because they know how to unite the lines and they know how to suffer. We don’t feel comfortable without the ball, but with all the preparation we’ve had we know that at times we won’t have it and that when we have the opportunity to go to goal we have potential up front that no team has. We have a mature team that knows when to hold on, when to suffer and when to go looking for the game”.

