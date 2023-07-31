Rydman’s Messages | Legal scholars evaluate Rydman’s case and explain why the publication of the messages did not violate the confidentiality of letters

Helsingin Sanomat asked three professors and assistant professors of criminal law whether they think the publication of Wille Rydman’s messages could have violated the law.

Helsinki The messages writing Minister of Economic Affairs by Wille Rydman (ps) racist private messages have sparked extensive public discussion. The discussion has discussed, among other things, whether the publication of the messages has violated the confidentiality of communications or another law.

For example, director of Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku, assistant professor Markku Jokisipilä assessed on Facebook on Friday that HS would have placed journalistic judgment above the constitution.

On Monday, HS asked three professors and assistant professors of criminal law whether they see the publication of the messages as breaking the law in this case.

All three agreed that, based on their information, the hallmarks of the crime were not met.

Public The discussion started after Helsingin Sanomat published last Thursday a story about the messages sent by Minister of Economy Rydman. They contained racist language.

Rydman had sent the messages in 2016 to his dating partner at the time For Amanda Blick. Blick gave the messages to HS for publication.

In the messages, Rydman writes, among other things, that he would rather ban people who wear scarves than scarves and that the ban is “spreading and multiplying like Somalis”. He was 30 years old at the time of sending the messages.

Editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat Laura Saarikoski justified the publication of the messages in his column with their exceptional social significance.

According to Saarikoski, the messages shed light on Rydman’s thinking about minorities when he served as an MP of the coalition and as a member of the administrative committee dealing with foreign affairs and the constitutional committee dealing with fundamental rights.

Has Helsingin Sanomat violated letter confidentiality when it has published private messages with the permission of the other party to the conversation?

Lapland professor of criminal law at the university Minna Kimpimäki:

“The official crime title is violation of communication confidentiality. It is not fulfilled in this type of situation, where the other party to the exchange of messages has handed over the information for publication.”

Turku assistant professor of criminal law at the university Tatu Hyttinen:

“The legal section on breach of communication confidentiality is basically applicable to situations where an outside person would listen to our phone calls or open messages between us without permission. In this situation, there is another starting point, when the party to the communication has given the information to Helsingin Sanomat and HS has published it. It blocks the possibility of committing a violation of communication secrecy. The reporter has not unlawfully violated the confidentiality of communications, but has received the messages from another party.”

Lapland the university’s professor of criminal and procedural law Matti Tolvanen:

“It is not [viestintäsalaisuuden loukkausta koskeva] it is a crime if the other party to the communication has allowed the messages to be published.”

The law prohibits the dissemination of information that violates private life, but allows the publication of information about people in power in certain situations. Can the minister’s racist messages from seven years ago enjoy the protection of private life?

Minna Kimpimäki:

“I believe that publishing these types of messages can be justified, because it is about the messages of a political actor and evaluating his activities. It is a matter of general importance. The passage of time since sending the messages has a certain significance in the evaluation of the matter, but he [Rydman] was a significant political actor already when the messages were sent.”

Tatu Hyttinen:

“Easy answer: they can’t. Although the messages are from a time before the ministry, Wille Rydman was already working at the time of sending the messages, for example in the Constitutional Law Committee. In addition, there is currently a significant social debate about racism and whether the government is capable of functioning. It supports that the messages could have been published.”

“The second question is what is meant by the dissemination of information that violates private life. At its core are, for example, information about health, relationship and sexual orientation. In my opinion, the published messages do not contain any information, the dissemination of which would violate private life. Although it is about private messages, it does not mean that the dissemination of information necessarily violates private life. The threshold for conviction would be high in any case, because it is about a minister.”

Matti Tolvanen:

“If the publication of information can affect the evaluation of a politician’s activities in politics, it is not punishable in principle. According to the law, the condition is that publication is necessary to deal with a socially significant matter. In this case, I think there have been good grounds for the fact that the published information can affect the assessment of the politician’s activities. Especially when the information is related to the current discussion about racism. My interpretation is that in this case the hallmarks of spreading information that violates private life are not met.”