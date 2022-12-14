Look, you can invest in that too. The value of Lego supercars is rising.

We regularly get the question at parties: “which car will be worth more?” The market is a bit different at the moment, so in some cases cars suddenly become worth more than they were a few years ago. Coincidentally, the undersigned looked at a 325dA Touring LCI of the E91 generation: they have simply become three to four thousand euros more expensive. Incredible, but true.

But you don’t even have to invest in diesel station wagons. Or Maseratis. No, dude, even Lego supercars are getting more valuable. Paddlup reports that. According to them, Lego sets are sometimes better investments than good. So if you want a special set in excellent condition, you can get quite a lot of money for it. The ROI (Return On Investment) is very favorable according to them.

Value of Lego supercars is rising

The darling in real life is also the darling of Lego. The Ferrari F40 is a car that will increase in value. Whether it was built in Maranello or Berkel en Rodenrijs, they are increasing in value! In 2015 the Ferrari set was still worth £75, but production ended in 2017. Since then, the value has skyrocketed to £257. A used set – if in good condition – is still worth around £178.

Or what about the Bugatti Chiron. This one was released in 2018 (the Lego set, not the real Bugatti) and its production will end December 2022, which is this month! According to Paddlup the Lego Chiron is going to be the new hit when it comes to value appreciation.

Enzo

Then finally the Ferrari Enzo. This Lego supercar doesn’t even look like it, but then again, my sister doesn’t look like my mom or dad either. The set was taken out of production in 2006. The ROI has since increased by 812.61% No, not 812.60% or 812.62%, but 812.61%!!! Today, this set costs 730 pounds.

The condition in most situations is that you do not touch the box in principle. If you use the toy for what it was built for – namely playing with it – then the value drops considerably. You hardly write off on it, however, if the parts are complete. The latter is another thing, because these types of boxes have more than a thousand pieces anyway.

