If anyone deserves a ribbon, it is the person who came up with the idea at Lego to do collaborations. Lego sets of existing car models, for example, are indispensable, just like Star Wars-Lego. The brick builder’s latest collaboration is one with toy brand Hasbro. Together they come out of the with this Lego Optimus Prime Transformersfranchise.

The Lego Optimus Prime is based on the robot from the first television series from the 1980s. This one is also known as the G1 (or Generation 1). The truck Optimus changes into is a Freightliner FL86, but it’s not called that at Lego. On its back, the red Transformer has a jetpack and you get accessories such as a rifle, Energon axe, an Ergon Cube and the Autobox Matrix of Leadership.

Lego combined 1,508 pieces to assemble this Optimus Prime building set. The leader of the Autobots can really transform from truck to robot. By the way, you just have to do that with your hands, by changing nineteen pivot points. As a truck, this Optimus Prime measures 15 by 10.5 by 12 centimeters. As a robot, it is 35 centimeters high.

What is the price of the Lego Optimus Prime?

The suggested retail price from Lego is 169.99 euros. The set can be found under number 10302 and the recommended age is eighteen years and above. You can order Lego Optimus Prime from June 1, 2022.