María Dolores Abellán, legal representative of the Teatre nightclub, one of the premises burned in the Atalayas tragedy, said yesterday that the owner of the establishment had assured her that, contrary to what the City Council claims, it does have a license although she recognizes that You haven’t seen those papers.

Abellán made these statements after La Fonda Milagros’ lawyer, Francisco Adán, located the focus of the fire in Teatre. According to Europa Press, he points out as the origin of the incident some cold fire cannons used at a ‘Remember’ party that were fired in the area where the first flames occurred.

Adán also pointed out that La Fonda Milagros never received notification from the Murcia City Council that “there was no license”, he denied that there was an order to cease activity on the premises and confirmed that it operated with a Teatre license, which burned in the fire. .

Colombian Juan Esteban Ramírez, owner of La Fonda, told the Colombian radio station Blu Radio that he was never notified of the “cessation of activity.” “It is illogical that the relevant authorities allow a premises that supposedly does not have a license to continue opening for a year and a half,” he added.

In 2018, the Teatre store was managed by businessman Marcos Martínez, but he claims that he separated from the business that year. Since then he supposedly runs it “Daniel”, but when asked by THE TRUTH, he only acknowledges being in charge of La Fonda Milagros. In the Commercial Registry, the businessman Juan Inglés Rojo appears as administrator and sole partner of Teatre. The documentation consulted by this newspaper indicates that it took over the nightclub on September 12, 2018, with a share capital of 3,100 euros to dedicate itself to catering, cafeteria, hospitality, bar, discotheque, picnic area, commerce, provision of services food, beverages, tobacco and coffee, catering service and activities related to leisure and entertainment.

“Let justice be done”



It is not the only business that Inglés Rojo has in its name. He also appears as administrator of nine other companies, three of them related to the granting of credits and a fourth, Raecar, with headquarters at the same address of Teatre (Isla Cristina, 6), dedicated to the sale of chemical products for livestock and assistance and help to motorists on roads, with a share capital of 60,000 euros.

When asked by LA TRUTH, Daniel, who identifies himself as the manager of Fonda Milagros, was in favor of collaborating with the police investigation “so that justice is done” and said he was dismayed because he claims to have lost “people” in Sunday’s fire. known and close.”