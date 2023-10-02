This Monday (2), the annual military exercises between the Philippine and United States Navies, known as “Samasama” (Together, in Tagalog, one of the main languages ​​spoken in the Philippines), began in the south of the island of Luzon .

The exercises, which will last until October 13th, cover anti-submarine, anti-surface, anti-aircraft and electronic warfare practices.

With more than 730 Filipino soldiers and around 630 Americans participating, the exercises also include the presence of troops from the Navies of Japan, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and France, in addition to the intervention of New Zealand and Indonesia as observers.

The stated objective of these exercises is to reinforce the common commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure freedom of maritime use and maintain a rules-based international order. Such multinational actions were highlighted by the US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, as testimony to the “lasting ties between participating nations”.

This edition of military exercises between the US and the Philippines has additional contours of controversy due to the intensification of defense ties between Washington and Manila in recent months, following the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The escalation of tension with China over territorial disputes in the region of the South China Sea also contributes to the complexity of the scenario.

Last Thursday (28), China issued a navigation alert, prohibiting without further details any military exercise planned in the South China Sea. This ban directly confronts the exercises put into practice this Monday, since China’s sovereignty claims over islands in the sea in question collide with those of Manila.

Beijing maintains its near-entire claim to the South China Sea, including the Paracel and Spratly archipelagos. However, this claim conflicts with the 200 nautical mile exclusive economic areas, as established by international law, of countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of Manila in its complaint against Chinese claims, a decision that China refuses to accept, citing historical reasons. (With EFE Agency)