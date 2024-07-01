Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is returning . The series has been dormant for years, but it looks like Crystal Dynamics is moving to revive it, albeit in ways that aren’t strictly video game-related. What do you mean? It simply stands for launch the Kickstarter campaign related to the official comic called Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise.

An interesting project

We’re talking about a new project involving the talents of Joshua Viola (True Believers, It Came From the Multiplex), Angie Hodapp (Unioverse, Shadow Atlas), Juan Samu (Star Wars, Godzilla), Jeremiah Lambert (Masters of the Universe, Transformers), Dave Rapoza (Destiny, Magic: The Gathering) and Aaron Lovett (Monster Train, Inkbound).

Raziel in a charismatic pose

The story will be handled by Brent Friedman (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Call of Duty), while the development studio will provide details on the mythology of the series.

The work it will be a prequelso the story will take place before the events told in Soul Reaver, focusing on Raziel when he was a Sarafan warrior and how he got close to Kain.

Joshua Viola had the opportunity to briefly illustrate the project, expressing his satisfaction: “In college, I created a Soul Reaver poster for a school project, without even dreaming that one day I would be able to officially contribute to the series. Even today, Raziel is in the tattoo on my arm – a testament to my deep connection to this universe. Fans can expect a project imbued with the same passion. Working directly with the creatives at Crystal Dynamics and reuniting with old collaborators makes this initiative truly special.”

The Legacy of Kain series began in 1996 with Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, developed by Silicon Knights and published by Crystal Dynamics, who then took over the development. The latest chapter, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, dates back to 2003. If you are interested, follow the campaign of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise, starting from its official page on Backer Kit.