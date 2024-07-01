Formula 1 should find a way to correct the regulatory flaws highlighted by the Austrian Grand Prix held last weekend. Andrea Stella, team principal of McLaren, thinks so, having seen a possible victory for Lando Norris vanish after an accident with the leader of the GP, Max Verstappen.

On lap 64, Norris attacked a struggling Max Verstappen (he had flattened a tire on the out lap after his last pit stop) at Turn 3, but the Dutchman hit him in an attempt to defend his position at the inside of the right-hand curve.

After the initial contact, Verstappen hit the number 4 McLaren again, damaging its front wing, and then pushed Norris off the outside onto the grass after they rejoined the track.

Verstappen was penalised 10 seconds for driving Norris off the track before the contact. Stella, at the end of the race, stressed how a rule change is necessary to ensure that Formula 1 can offer a show on the track worthy of the name, without repeating what already happened in the 2021 title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

“This race gave us a lot of useful information to sort out some aspects needed to race so we can enjoy this type of battle until the checkered flag,” explained Stella.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“For me it’s a real shame not to have seen the last six or seven laps, because they would have been a lot of fun. They weren’t fun because the rules were simply not applied. It would have been enough to give Max the warning [per essersi mosso in frenata], like a black and white flag: don’t do it again. And it would have been much more prudent to close the door on Lando.”

“Then when you talk about track limits – I think if the track limit is because you’re trying to overtake someone and it gets stuck a bit – then I wonder what kind of races will we have if this is enforced this way? Drivers won’t even try to overtake, because ‘oh, it’ll cost me one of the three warnings I have available’.”

“I think this problem can be solved easily. We are not angry about it, we think it is wrong, but it is important that it is addressed for the future, because we want to see a distinction between runway limits that are genuine, because they are trying to taking an advantage in terms of race line, and the track limits that come with a big loss of advantage because you’ve gone off and have to deal with the racing maneuvers that we all love.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stella, returning to the 10-second penalty imposed on Verstappen, felt that it was too light for what he actually committed. Max returned to the track and still finished the GP in fifth position, gaining points over his direct rivals for the title. Norris, however, was forced to retire. Also for this reason, Stella hopes that the rules will be changed, so as to avoid other situations already experienced in 2021.

“I don’t want to be in the position of making everything simple or ‘oh it was clear,’ but I think the 10 seconds as a matter of fact was ineffective.”

“The driver we are trying to chase in the standings has gained 10 points. It is certainly worth reflecting on. I am sure that the FIA ​​will treat this case, as I said before, as an episode that gives us a wealth of cases that should be analysed and thought, how do we move forward? We do not want to see another 2021.”

“I think it wasn’t a good point for Formula 1 racing. It could have been fun, but not for good reasons.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Stella suggested that the most important change he would like to see is stricter enforcement of the rules, rather than new regulations coming into force.

“It should be taken as an opportunity to tighten the borders and, quite frankly, enforce some of the rules that are already in place,” he said.

“We have to be very clear that these rules cannot be abused so as to leave a margin to do the same maneuver a couple of times and the third time there will be an accident. Even statistically, there will be an accident.”

“As I said, there is obviously frustration but, for me, what is important is that this is taken as an opportunity for the FIA ​​and for the sport, so that in the future we can hopefully enjoy more of these battles.”

“This means that McLaren is in a position to compete with Red Bull, but knowing that it will not lead to a collision.”