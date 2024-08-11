Grand Theft Auto 6 It seems to be a massive game and above all of high visual quality, based on the little we have seen through the first presentation trailer. After all the years that have passed since the fifth chapter, Rockstar Games has certainly updated its development engine and is ready to put new technologies for the creation of GTA 6.

It is precisely in this regard that there is now talk of the fact that GTA 6 may have used artificial intelligence for the creation of higher quality animations.