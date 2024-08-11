A former Rockstar Games staffer has explained that GTA 6 may have used new AI technology to make animations. Let’s see what we know about it.
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6)
Grand Theft Auto 6 It seems to be a massive game and above all of high visual quality, based on the little we have seen through the first presentation trailer. After all the years that have passed since the fifth chapter, Rockstar Games has certainly updated its development engine and is ready to put new technologies for the creation of GTA 6.
It is precisely in this regard that there is now talk of the fact that GTA 6 may have used artificial intelligence for the creation of higher quality animations.
A Rockstar Games Veteran’s Comment
This information comes from Obbe Vermeij, Rockstar Games veteran who worked on GTA San Andreas and GTA 3. The man was interviewed by SanInPlay, a content creator with 1.27 million subscribers. You can watch the full video below.
The comment comes in response to a specific scene from the GTA 6 trailerprecisely that of the beach where there are many characters enjoying the day. At first glance it might seem normal, but in reality it is impressive as Vermeij explains.
The developer actually thinks that Rockstar Games may have helped itself with the latest technologies. He says he has heard “some rumors about the use by [GTA 6] of a pretty new technology that has to do with animation, artificial intelligence and all that.”
Vermeij does not appear to have any evidence of this, but besides the fact that he could easily have contacts in the company, it should be noted that the publisher of GTA 6, Take-Two, is absolutely interested in theuse of AI. In June, CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested that the technology would allow Rockstar developers to “do a lot of things more efficiently.” He also dismissed concerns that AI would hurt developers, saying that “I don’t think for a minute that generative AI is going to reduce jobs.”
