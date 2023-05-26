According to the “USA Today” website, the cramps that suddenly occur in the calf are called “Charlie’s horse”, while many wonder about the cause of the pain that attacks them while they fall into a deep sleep.

And the expert in the specialty known as integrative medicine, an official at the “Honor Health” health group in Arizona, USA, Shad Marvasti, explains that these spasms occur due to unusual nervous activity that occurs in the body during sleep.

As for the reasons that lead to these cramps, there are many, according to the expert, because the matter may be a warning of a deficiency in some minerals that the body needs vitally.

Usually, these cramps occur when there is a severe deficiency of calcium, potassium or magnesium, because the person’s diet does not contain enough of them.

He added that patients who come to him complaining of calf cramps improve significantly when they add a dose of calcium and potassium to their diet.

In other cases, these cramps may be the consequences of intense exercise, because a great weight has been placed on the muscle, or because of the disruption of the blood supply towards the muscle.

In general, these cramps do not cause concern if they occur from time to time, but if the matter is repeated frequently, then a doctor’s review becomes necessary.

Doctors recommend drinking enough water to reduce the risk of these cramps, and recommend stretching exercises to reduce this sudden and disturbing disorder.

And if someone becomes unable to sleep due to the continuity of these cramps, the doctor may advise taking medications that help relax and relax the muscle, and thus, become less likely to cramp.