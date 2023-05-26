Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:05



The National Police detained a 32-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man in Albudeite for allegedly registering foreign citizens in an irregular situation at the municipality’s Town Hall in exchange for money. Those arrested are attributed the crimes of document falsification, against the rights of foreign citizens and favoring illegal immigration, according to the Corps through a statement.

The agents began the investigation when they detected a large number of registrations in the same address, “which presented clear indications of irregularity.” According to the investigations, the suspects recruited foreign citizens by offering them a house that they had inherited in order to carry out the process in exchange for a sum of money of around 400 euros. In addition, it seems that this procedure would be carried out from 2021.

Apparently, the objective of these fictitious registrations would be to justify roots in the municipality in order to obtain a Residence and Work Authorization in Spain, without actually actually residing in the territory, or being able to access certain benefits and financial aid from different Public Bodies. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Mula Guard Acting Court who ordered the appropriate judicial measures.