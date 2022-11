How did you feel about this article?

Chilean President Gabriel Boric: Latin America “cannot remain silent” in the face of human rights violations regarding “political prisoners” in Nicaragua 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/ Isaac Esquivel

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said in a speech to the Mexican Senate on Thursday (24) that Latin America “cannot remain silent” in the face of human rights violations in the region and specifically denounced the situation of “political prisoners” in Nicaragua.

“We learned that when human rights are violated in the peoples of Latin America, one cannot remain silent. I feel and beat in our Latin American heart the solidarity that Mexico had with us”, said the Chilean president, referring to the “welcoming generous” to Chilean exiles after the 1973 coup d’état.

“We cannot look away from the crisis that Haiti is experiencing, we cannot look away from political prisoners in Nicaragua,” he added, acknowledging that both his country and Mexico have also suffered cases of human rights violations.

The statements by Boric, president at just 36 years old and representative of the new Latin American left, contrast with the silence on the situation in Nicaragua by the also leftist Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador received Boric this Wednesday at the National Palace, in the first official meeting between the two leaders.

Mexico did not join the denunciations of the majority of the international community through various organizations, such as the Organization of American States (OAS), about political repression in the Central American country.