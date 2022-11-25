We can imagine the surprise of those attending the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) in 1912 in Cambridge (UK) when hilda hudson exhibited his work. She appeared on the program simply as a companion to her father, but, when giving the conference On binodes and nodal curves (on binodes and nodal curves), she became the first woman to speak at an ICM, the most important congress in mathematics.

The event is held every four years to present and discuss the most relevant advances of the moment and it grants the Fields Medal, an award that is informally considered the “Nobel Prize in mathematics”. In the previous meeting, in 1908, Laura Pisati had been invited, but she died shortly before the congress was held.

Hilda Hudson was born on June 11, 1881 into a family with a passion for mathematics: her father, William Hudson (1838-1915), was a professor at Cambridge (St. Catherine’s College and St. John’s College) and in London ( King’s College and Queen’s College). Her older brother, Ronald WHT Hudson (1876-1904) was a promising geometer, but died young in a climbing accident. Both her mother and her older sister studied mathematics at Newnham College, Cambridge, the same institution where Hilda trained. After finishing her studies there, she spent a year in Berlin, studying with great mathematicians: Hermann Schwarz, Friedrich Schottky and Edmund Landau.

Between 1905 and 1913 he taught at various universities: at Newnham College, at Bryn Mawr College in the US (where he coincided with charlotte angas scott, another pioneering mathematician), and the West Ham Technical Institute, in London. During World War I she worked for the Air Ministry, publishing articles on the structural strength of aircraft. Between 1919 and 1921 she worked as a technical assistant for Parnell and Company in Bristol, after which she retired to write her major work, the book Cremona transformations of the plane and spacepublished in 1927 and republished in 2012.

His main field of research was algebraic geometry, specifically the so-called Cremona transformations of the plane and space. These are transformations between two planes (or spaces) given by equations that are fractions of polynomials. In particular, there may be points on the plane where the fraction takes the value 0/0 and is indeterminate (more precisely, its value depends on the direction in which we approach it).

The Cremona transformations are a particular example of birational transformations. These allow dividing the problem of classifying algebraic geometric objects into two steps: first a more general classification is made, allowing transformations with indeterminacies such as 0/0, and then a more detailed analysis is carried out, requiring that the transformations be well determinate in all points. This strategy of dividing a classification problem into several steps is the same one followed, for example, by Carlos Linnaeus in biology: in a first step he divided living beings into animals and plants; then in vertebrates/invertebrates or if they have flowers or not, etc.

Local aspect of a Cremona transformation (z=y/x), the central point (below) becomes the vertical line (above). Tomas Luis Gomez de Quiroga

Birational geometry, which studies these transformations, remains a very active field. For example, the Kurdish-Iranian mathematician Caucher Birkar was awarded the Fields Medal in 2018 for his progress on these questions.

Hudson also became interested in the applications of mathematics. In addition to his work in aeronautics, in 1917 he published, together with Ronald Ross, Nobel Prize winner for medicine in 1902, a pioneering work on the mathematical modeling of the evolution of epidemics. This writing is considered the basis on which later models were built. Specifically, he inspired Alfred Lotka to define, in 1923, the R factor, which was talked about so much during the COVID-19 pandemic and which measures how much the number of infected people increases or decreases.

A deeply religious woman (she was involved in the Christian Student Movement), for her research was a passionate and mystical activity. In the article Mathematics and eternity He stated: “Mathematical thoughts may not be the most interesting or important of God’s thoughts, but they are the only ones we can know exactly.” He also described the emotion we mathematicians feel when we understand a proof, likening it to the revelation of an aspect of God: “[Cuando comprendo un razonamiento matemático]a vision appears, of God incarnated in that theorem”.

Hudson passed away on November 26, 1965 in London and what better way to remember her than by reading her own words about eternity: “It may well be that, in eternity, this leap of understanding [el instante en el que uno entiende una demostración] it will be all that remains of mathematical reasoning; we will look at mathematics in its entirety and see that aspect of God, with which we will have already become familiar,

I don’t show you, I trust you to know,

By way of seeing cousin, che l’uom crede”.

Tomas Luis Gomez de Quiroga is a scientific researcher at Higher Council for Scientific Research at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Timon Agate (ICMAT).

