DThe Left Party does not want to keep the former group leader Sahra Wagenknecht and the other nine group members who left the Die Linke party in the Bundestag group. The “Editorial Network Germany” (RND) learned this from leading faction circles. “With the best will in the world, I cannot imagine that we would accept people who are so divisive back into the parliamentary group so that they can then leave the parliamentary group again with a big bang in January,” said former party leader Bernd Riexinger to the RND.

According to the Left Party’s rules of procedure, those who have left the party must submit an application to remain in the group. When presenting the plans for her new party, Wagenknecht explained that the ten MPs who had left the Left would initially remain in the Bundestag faction.

Vote on remaining in the Bundestag group in November

Parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch then said that the left-wing faction would “decide confidently and calmly.” The RND has now learned from faction circles that the vote on this is expected to take place at one of the following group meetings on November 7th or 14th. The renegade MPs around Wagenknecht were asked to stay away from the parliamentary group meeting.

The remaining left-wing faction would be too small to maintain faction strength. Two new parliamentary groups could then be formed, which would receive less money and speaking time in the Bundestag.

Wagenknecht resigned from the Die Linke party along with nine other MPs and presented their “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW) last week. She announced that she would found a new party in January.