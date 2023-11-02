Football player Daniel Alves He has already been in prison for almost a year, where he was admitted in the first days of 2023 accused of raping a young woman who later reported the events in a Barcelona nightclub.

The Brazilian athlete initially received the support of his ex-wife Dinorah Santana and his partner Joana Sanz, but then things changed. Today, he has a terrible relationship with Santana.

Alves had not had access to social networks since prison, but on Saturday he left a message on his Instagram account to congratulate his daughter Victoria, who turned 16.

The message did not sit well with Dinorah Santana, Victoria’s mother, who issued an official statement through her lawyer to the Telecinco program, ‘Fiesta’.

“Dani Alves, currently imprisoned in Barcelona, ​​showed affection towards his daughter in his publication, despite historically being a absent father. Dani Alves has a history of absences even during important moments in the life of his daughter…”, the statement begins.

The woman even says she will take legal action against the player. “Today, during a lunch with school friends, the daughter of the couple was surprised by her father’s publication on social networks and, since then, she has been the target of messages of harassment and public trial. Daniel Alves, despite being in prison, has the right and the means to make a phone call to his daughter, something he did not choose to do. Today’s publication also surprised everyone, since he has not used his social network since January of this year. Dinorah will take legal measures necessary to protect his daughter and safeguard her emotional integrity and reputation,” the statement concludes.

