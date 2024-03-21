by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc dispels a cliché

We are used to thinking of Charles Leclerc as a driver who thrives on street circuits. However, of the Monegasque's five victories in F1 – also due to external factors, such as in Monte-Carlo in 2021 and 2022 – none came from a citizen.

Leclerc himself admitted that, yes, he likes street circuits, but his favorite tracks are two historic jewels of the calendar: Silverstone And Suzuka.

Leclerc's words

“Silverstone is definitely one of my favorite circuits. I love street circuits, but probably Silverstone and Suzuka are my favorite tracks“, these are his words to FanNationpart of the Sports Illustrated. “I'm very happy that he renewed his contract with Formula 1, I think it's a fantastic track, with a lot of history, and that we will continue to race there“.

Luckily for Leclerc, both Silverstone and Suzuka will remain on the calendar for a long time. The British track, the third with the most active GPs in history (58) behind Monza and Monte-Carlo, has extended its stay until at least 2034. The Japanese circuit, universally recognized as among the most beautiful and convincing on the calendar