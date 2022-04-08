LeBron James has ended his season early with an ankle injury. “I gave everything I had,” says James. He wants to be back in the fall.

Nfter missing the playoffs in the North American basketball professional league NBA, the season for superstar LeBron James ended before the end of regular time. As the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday a few hours before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 37-year-old will also be out for the last two games of the season due to an injury.

James sprained his left ankle on March 27 and has missed several games as a result. A re-examination by the Lakers medical team has concluded that the exceptional player’s season is over to allow for a healing and full recovery.

“I gave everything I had when I was on the field,” James tweeted, announcing, “See you all again in the fall.”

The Lakers missed the playoffs for the second time in their fourth season with James. “Purple and Gold” won the title in 2019/20 and lost in the first play-off round in 2020/21. Without James, there were eight bankruptcies in a row.