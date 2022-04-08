Although we are only in the fourth month of the year 2022, there are many football fans who are sure that they have found the best goal, the one that will win the Puskas Award: the one from Argentinian Damián Díaz for Barcelona of Ecuador.
Soccer emblem and captain of the Guayaquil team, the talented 35-year-old former Boca and Central midfielder scored for the Copa Sudamericana in his team’s 4-2 win over Montevideo Wanderers of Uruguay, a somewhat memorable one, which will be talked about for a long time.
It is that Díaz was located to execute a corner kick that seemed like one more, but found the right moment draw a real work of art: took advantage of the deconcentration of the rival goalkeeper De Arruabarrena, and took a dry three-finger serif to amaze the soccer planet.
Before that masterpiece, he had not been the ideal match for Díaz: the “Kity” he had missed a penalty just three minutes earlier, wanting to bite the ball with a well-known shot that reached the goalkeeper’s hands, who did not have to make an effort.
But the great goal he scored later vindicated the relationship with the fans, who gave him an unforgettable ovation when he left the field of play in the 71st minute of the game. Puskas organizers, take note. This goal will be one of the finalists, or at least it deserves it.
