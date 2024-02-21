Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Beirut)

Political analysts stressed the importance of the role played by the Arab and International Five-Year Committee to resolve the presidential vacancy crisis in Lebanon, pointing out that despite the local and regional obstacles it faces; However, the Lebanese people rely greatly on her work, and hope that her efforts to find solutions to the crisis and help in achieving the election of a president of the republic who will help with the government in saving the country will succeed. The Lebanese writer and political analyst, Muhammad Saeed Al-Raz, stated that the committee did not adopt any names nominated for the presidency, and informed all political parties, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, that it would approve any name that had a large share of success in the votes of the representatives.

Al-Raz explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that a number of members of the committee, especially the American, proposed a project to elect a third name to assume the presidency of the republic, after Suleiman Franjieh and Jihad Azour, and the idea is under discussion, expressing his regret at the failure of the House of Representatives to choose a president, which necessitated intervention. At the Arab and international levels, to solve the vacuum crisis that has lasted more than a year and a half.

The ambassadors of the five-member committee countries, “Egypt, Qatar, France, Saudi Arabia, and America,” are making attempts to get Lebanon out of the impasse of the presidential vacuum, the most recent of which was their meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, to encourage the parties to dialogue, and coordination meetings were previously held between senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassadors. The five countries in Beirut. For his part, Lebanese political analyst Nofal Daou said that the five-member committee seeks to help the Lebanese elect a president of the republic by converging viewpoints on the basis of finding a mechanism that begins by setting a list of specifications upon which all parliamentary forces agree, and facilitating dialogue between all parties.

Berri's point of view was adopted by the parliamentary blocs meeting to reach an understanding before the start of the electoral process, and therefore the committee asked all parliamentary blocs to submit a list of specifications that the next president must possess.

Nofal revealed in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the committee had reached commonalities through a list that constitutes features and a meeting point between the parties regarding the specifications of the president. It is expected that the French envoy Le Drian, on behalf of the Five-Year Committee, will return to Lebanon to hand over this list to the political parties, and ask the Each team puts the names it deems identical to the list. Nofal pointed out that there is an intention and an attempt by the committee to separate the presidential elections in Lebanon from the war in Gaza and the regions of southern Lebanon.

In turn, the Lebanese writer and political researcher Ahmed Ayyash pointed out that there is a hint beginning to appear in Beirut that Nabih Berri is preparing to call for consultation and hold a session of the House of Representatives, before the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to the recent meeting between the French envoy and the Egyptian Foreign Minister.

Ayyash said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that these movements and attempts aim to resolve the crisis, but it should be taken into account that they are taking place amid complex circumstances, and perhaps a solution can be reached for the presidency even if the Gaza war continues, but the question is: Who is the personality that will gain acceptance, given the… The division and conflict between political trends and the existence of a deep disagreement among the Lebanese, especially with the opening of the war front in the south without the will of the Lebanese state.