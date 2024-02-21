Moscow (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed yesterday that the Russian army was able to achieve a turning point in the most difficult sectors of the front, thanks to the heroism of the fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

During the ceremony of handing over state medals and awards to military units of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Putin said: “I am pleased to have the opportunity to present high state medals to the aviation units and units of the Aerospace Forces, whose members, soldiers and officers showed courage and valor during the special military operation. They performed thousands of sorties. “They showed the highest level of skill in solving the assigned tasks,” the Russian Sputnik news agency reported. “Thanks to their heroic actions and impeccable preparedness, it was possible to achieve a turning point in the most difficult sectors of the front,” Putin added.

Putin said that Russian fighters, through dedicated military action, proved their loyalty to the oath and followed the best ideals and traditions of the Russian army, adding that “their names will always remain a symbol of the courage and unlimited respect with which the people of Russia treat their national army.”

In addition, the Ukrainian army yesterday denied losing control of the Kryniki bridgehead, a strategic area on the bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin himself announced control of the day before.

The Southern Command of the Ukrainian forces said on social media, “Russian military and political leaders announced control of a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. We officially say that this information is incorrect,” adding that “the defense forces in southern Ukraine continue to control their positions.”

The day before yesterday, Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced control of the town of Kryniki, where the Ukrainian army was able to establish positions during the summer of 2023 in very difficult circumstances, especially due to the presence of swamps and crossing the river under fire.

The Russians bombed the area intensively, and the Krinki area was completely destroyed, according to pictures broadcast regularly by forces from both sides.

The bridgehead is considered one of the successes of the counterattack launched by Ukraine in the summer, but it never allowed Kiev's forces to advance south.

The Ukrainian army is facing multiple Russian attacks on the eastern and southern fronts, and is suffering from severe bombardment, while also facing a shortage of artillery ammunition due to the decline in Western aid, especially American aid, which is obstructed by the Republicans.