Leasys further improves the popular long-term rental formula “Leasys Miles”, a “pay per use” solution which in 2021 was a great success and was awarded as the “Product of the Year” in the Auto Services category. The solution proposed by the company, a Stellantis brand and leader in the NLT sector in Italy, has in fact updated the rates making the monthly fee even more competitive. Leasys Miles recorded over 5,000 contracts signed since launch with a continuous growth trend, despite the pandemic.

A result built thanks to the peculiarities of the product, which make it the ideal formula for those who use the car intermittently: no advance, a monthly fee including first 1,000 km of travel, and a fixed cost applied to kilometers actually traveled (0.21 euros per km). The offer is therefore made more competitive: the fixed monthly fee is reduced (passing for example, in the case of a PANDA 1.0 70cv S&S Hybrid from 189 euros to 149 euros per month including VAT), while maintaining all the other advantages: ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, 24-hour roadside assistance, insurance coverage (RCA, theft / fire, damage repair) and the Leasys I-Care infomobility service are included. In addition, the preference for cars is growing thanks to the large selection of vehicles hybrid And full electric, confirming Leasys Miles a very popular mobility solution also in terms of key green: More than 25% of the vehicles hired with Leasys Miles are electric cars.

Renting Miles in the version hybrid And full electric to the advantage of a flexible and convenient formula, there are also the included services dedicated to electricity such as:e-Mobility Card, the card with which to recharge the vehicles at the columns of the public network or free of charge at the Leasys recharging network and the cables necessary for domestic and public charging. Not to mention the service of e-Parking, which allows you to access a wide network of charging stations in the main cities, stations and airports of Italy and easily identifiable thanks to the UMove app.