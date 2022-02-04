So this is how it ends. The SUV has long taken the world by storm, but until now there has been one last straw that resisted and postponed the inevitable: Ferrari. That ends in 2022. Come on, we’re twisting the truth a bit for dramatic effect. Years ago, the brand focused on developing an SUV with the name Ferrari Purosangue. It just doesn’t get on very well.

In recent years, we’ve seen the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Aston Martin DBX all stepping into their respective fat-tire heritages and raking in a ton of cash. A single line in Ferrari’s 2021 financial report has now confirmed that the Ferrari Purosangue will enter production this year, with first deliveries in 2023.

Even within Ferrari, not everyone was behind the Purosangue

What do we know about it so far? Not much really. TG was there when the late Sergio Marchionne ousted then-Ferrari CEO Luca di Montezemolo in an emotional press conference at the 2014 Paris auto show. ‘He wants to build a truck!’ cried the latter with tears in his eyes. It was that turning point, plus the planned IPO, plus the volumes Marchionne wanted to produce, that terminally soured their relationship.

In Detroit, we personally asked the big boss in 2018 when we could welcome the Ferrari ‘truck’. “Did you call it a truck?” What would he call it then? “I’d call it a FUV. It’s how Ferrari thinks a utility vehicle should look like,” Marchionne said at the time.

An unofficial render | Photo: © TopGear

“Look, he’ll drive like a Ferrari, he has to. We wouldn’t know how to build it otherwise. There are plenty of people outside of Ferrari who would go crazy if I tried that. Just a utility vehicle? Then I get a kick out of my ass. By the way, I might get a kick out of it anyway,” said the FCA chief executive, who died later that year.

Ferrari is going well, and the SUV should ensure even more sales

The financial arguments for the Ferrari Purosangue have been irrefutable for some time. The company hopes to build on a strong year in which it sold 11,155 vehicles; 22.3 percent more than in 2020. The number of V12 engines sold fell by 16.1 percent, but that is because the 812 Superfast is out of production. What could the Ferrari Purosangue do with those numbers? We’ll see soon.