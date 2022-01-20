The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (20) the inclusion of the rapid test of Covid-19 in the list of mandatory coverage for beneficiaries of health plans.

The test will be covered for beneficiaries of health plans with outpatient, hospital or referral segmentation and will be done in cases where there is a medical indication, for patients with Influenza Syndrome (GS) or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), when symptoms are in the optimal window of use, that is, between the 1st and 7th day of symptom onset.

The ANS points out that the rapid test included in the list of health plans coverage is carried out exclusively in laboratories, and tests carried out in pharmacies are not covered.

To be eligible for the rapid test, the user must fulfill one of the Group I criteria and none of the Group II criteria. Check out these criteria below.

Group I (inclusion criteria)

1. Patients with Influenza Syndrome (GS) – Individual with an acute respiratory condition, characterized by at least two (2) of the following signs and symptoms: fever (even if referred), chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose , olfactory disorders or taste disorders. In children: in addition to the above items, nasal obstruction is also considered, in the absence of another specific diagnosis. In the elderly: specific criteria for aggravation such as syncope, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and inappetence should also be considered.

2. Patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) – Individuals with OS who present: dyspnea/respiratory discomfort OR persistent pressure in the chest OR oxygen saturation lower than 95% in room air OR a bluish coloration of the lips or face. In children: in addition to the previous items, observe the flaring of the nose, cyanosis, intercostal retraction, dehydration and inappetence.

Group II (exclusion criteria)

1. Asymptomatic contacts of confirmed case;

2. Individuals aged 24 months;

3. Individuals who have performed, less than 30 days ago, RT-PCR or rapid test for antigen detection for SARS-CoV-2 and the result has been positive;

4. Individuals whose prescription has the purpose of tracking the disease, returning to work, controlling a cure or suspending isolation.

