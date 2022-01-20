God of War of 2018 was one of the best titles that saw the light during the last generation of consoles. This new entry served both as a sequel and a reboot of the adventures of Kratos, who now faces creatures from Norse mythology. With a focus more on history, but without neglecting its entertaining combat, it became the best game of that year for many media.

Recently the players of pc they welcomed God of War on this platform. Since last January 14, Kratos’ most recent adventure has left the exclusivity of PlayStation consoles to reach a new audience. Of course, with this long-awaited release, the mods did not take long to appear.

The modders are already taking out their fun creations in God of War

It almost seems like an unwritten rule that when a game makes its arrival in pc this must be filled with hundreds of fun and creative mods. We have already seen how the modders turned Sephiroth in a malevolent version of ronald mcdonald in Final Fantasy 7. Now it’s the turn of God of War to nurture the creativity of the community.

Nexus Mods is a page where users can upload different mods they have created for their favorite titles. A visit to the God of War shows us that modders have wasted no time in inventing new ways to enjoy this title. Like some who give a giant head to Kratos or bulging eyes, and others that remove his beard and eyebrows.

Of course we could consider that this is only the tip of the iceberg since God of War has been available for a short time pc. Who knows what other fun creations we will find in the future, maybe someone will even replace the character models with more ridiculous ones. can you imagine Shrek In the role of Kratos?

Although there are some followers of PlayStation who have been upset with some of these mods, it seems that even the game director encourages their creation. Prior to its premiere in pc, Cory Barlogwho was behind this God of War changed its cover image in Twitter. This puts C.J. from GTA What Kratos already Barny Like his son, Atreus.Maybe someone should get to work on something like that.

