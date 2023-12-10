The benefits of volunteering go beyond just making a big difference in the lives of people who need help. It goes beyond that to health benefits for people who volunteer, especially the elderly.

The medicalxpress.com website quoted a Mayo Clinic report that highlighted three benefits of volunteer work:

Improves physical and mental health

Volunteer activities get people moving and thinking at the same time. Research has found that volunteering for people aged 60 or older provides physical and mental health benefits. Volunteers reported better physical health than non-volunteers. Volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially in people aged 65 and over.

It reduces stress and increases positive feelings and relaxation by releasing dopamine, which is known as the “happiness hormone,” in the brain. By spending time serving others, volunteers report feeling valued and appreciated, both those they give to others and those they receive, a feeling that can have the effect of reducing stress.

Reduced stress also reduces the risk of developing some physical and mental health problems, including heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, and general illness. In addition, people who volunteer live longer than those who do not volunteer, even when controlling for age, gender, and physical health.

It provides a sense of purpose and teaches valuable skills

The work, provided by volunteers, is essential to daily activities, giving volunteers a sense of purpose, especially when giving their time and talents in areas they find meaningful. Older volunteers experience greater increases in life satisfaction and self-esteem. Volunteering fields vary. This includes serving at festivals, helping the sick and the elderly, and other matters. This enables the volunteer to acquire new skills.

Nurturing new and existing relationships

Volunteering increases social interaction and helps build a support system based on shared interests. One of the best ways to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships is to participate in a group activity. Social circles can shrink in retirement. So, building or expanding networks can be especially important for your neighbor. People volunteer for many reasons. Perhaps to explore new careers, hone skills, meet new people, serve their communities, or to stay active after retirement. However, all volunteers have a common desire to improve the health and well-being of people in their communities. In many cases, volunteers have diverse backgrounds, which helps expand their social network, and allows them to practice social skills with others.