Israeli bombings on Gaza.
The agreement calls for the 'immediate, continuous and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid' to the enclave.
The executive council of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved by consensus a resolution to fight against the worsening health situation in the Gaza Stripterritory hit by the war between Israel and Hamas.
After the UN Security Council refused to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, following a US veto, the 34 countries on the WHO executive council adopted a resolution demanding the “immediate, continuous and obstacles to humanitarian aid” to Gaza.
