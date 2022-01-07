The players of League of Legends finally have the opportunity to experience the events of Summoner’s Rift in the Season 2022, which brought about several changes with a patch that arrived only a few days ago and a reset of the ranked and (this time heavy) of theMMR.

Riot Games, to celebrate the happy event, has released a truly unmissable CG trailer, which you can admire on the cover of the article to see for yourself some events imagined with jaw-splitting graphics.

As if that were not enough, although a sample has already been unveiled (we talked in this in-depth analysis of its possible connection to the world of Valorant), gods have arrived very short teasers for three new characters that we will see arrive over the next few months within the game, and which will color the 2022 Season’s League of Legends.

As reported by Polygon, we are dealing in the first case with a support ready to enhance your carry in botlane, it should be a boss who “keeps everything under control”, and of which we have only glimpsed a metal hand, you can admire it below.

We then find ourselves in front of a character from Void which will mainly deal with the jungle, although we don’t have much news on this other than the fact that it will be quite classic compared to the other two anticipated. The last one is in fact a “mysterious” Champion who should change the cards on the table in botlane, and will be released in the course of 2022.

We don’t currently have as you can read a lot of details on these, but it’s certainly nice to know that Riot already has the next Champions in mind who will enter the wasteland, and that we will surely have the opportunity to learn more over the next few months.

Before leaving you, we take the opportunity to refer you to our dedicated article in which we talked about the news coming for the 2022 Season of League of Legends, you can access it through this link.