Distance learning According to Kiuru, returning to school is not safe – “Of course, it is unfortunate if such fear has arisen,” says THL’s chief physician.

According to Chief Physician Helve, distance learning would be “the least possible benefit” for children and society.

7.1. 15:25 | Updated 7.1. 19:19

For distance learning the transition would not be epidemiologically justified, says the chief physician Otto Helve From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has proposed that the government issue a recommendation for distance education throughout Finland.

THL considers that no recommendation should be made. The department has expressed its views to the ministry for example in his statement before Christmas.

“Transferring schools to distance education does not have the epidemiological benefits of preventing infections that it is hoped to have,” Helve says.

THL’s position is based on research evidence, both its own and international data.

The government’s coronation ministerial group will consider the issue at its meeting on Friday afternoon. Minister of Family and Basic Services From Krista Kiuru (sd) was asked before the meeting of the Estates House on what expert information the ministry’s distance learning presentation is based. He did not give clear answer.

Although Infections are currently widely reported, and the role of children in spreading the epidemic has remained small. Children are not like the engine that drives the epidemic forward, Helve says.

“This has not changed, although the general debate will sometimes become such a perception.”

According to Helve, restrictions should be targeted at higher risk situations. It is not a question of children not being able to infect adults or each other.

“It’s definitely happening. But children don’t get infected as easily as adults and they pass on it less than adults. ”

In addition, Helve points out that children under the age of 12 have a very low risk of serious illness. Again, older children and teachers have largely been vaccinated twice.

THL has studied the impact of distance learning on the epidemic last spring, when in some areas upper secondary schools switched to distance learning and in some not. Otherwise, the corona procedures were quite similar in the hospital districts.

The desired additional benefit to the course of the epidemic was not observed.

“There was no difference in changes in incidence between these areas,” Helve says.

Instead, the negative effects of distance learning are well known. For example, social and learning disabilities have emerged rapidly in research.

“Solutions are now being made that have the least possible benefit for both children and society, but the greatest possible harm specifically for children,” he says, referring to STM’s proposal.

Minister Krista Kiuru said Friday fears it will not be safe to go to school next week.

“It’s unfortunate, of course, if such fear has arisen. Measures to increase the health safety of schools will also be effective at the beginning of the spring semester, ”says Helve.

Helve himself has been involved in drafting the corona guidelines for schools. He also argues that teachers are now widely vaccinated.

If you move from schools to homes, the impact of favorable actions by schools will also be lost, he says. According to Helve, it is possible that children’s infections only pass on during leisure time.

On Friday Minister Kiuru raised concerns about long-term coronary heart disease in children. The view of the expert group set up by STM according to the elongated corona would be given to about one in fifty children.

According to Helve, THL’s own follow-up has not shown such large numbers, but only a handful of all infected people under the age of 16 have been suspected of having a prolonged coronary heart disease.

“It would seem that while the worries are great, the realization of the worries has not been what has been feared at worst. As a result, it cannot serve as a basis for closing schools. ”

Helve also asks when children could then return to contact if the cause of distance education was long-term coronary heart disease.

If transition to distance learning nationwide, who would it protect?

“It’s a good question. Why would this be done if such a decision were made? ”

In children, the disease has been mild and there has been little prolonged coronary heart disease. According to Helve, it is known that switching to distance education is not an effective measure if you want to protect unvaccinated adults.

Correction 7.1. at 7.15pm: The article talked about a survey previously conducted by STM, the results of which were presented on Friday. In reality, this is the view expressed by a group of experts set up by STM.