The English record champions Manchester United won their first competitive game after the World Cup in Qatar with a total of eight World Cup drivers. In the cup, the team defeated second division leaders Burnley FC 2-0.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (v) battles for the ball with Burnley’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Image: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United have won the first game since Cristiano Ronaldo split and are in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup. In the penultimate round of 16, coach Erik ten Hag’s team won 2-0 (1-0) against second division leaders FC Burnley on Wednesday.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen (27th) and Marcus Rashford (57th) scored the goals at Old Trafford. In addition to Eriksen and Rashford, other World Cup participants, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, were in the United starting line-up. World Cup finalists Lisandro Martinez (Argentina) and Raphael Varane (France) were absent.

Only four days after the World Cup final, Manchester City and Liverpool FC finish the round of 16 of the English League Cup on Thursday (9 p.m. / DAZN).

In addition to Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic also made it into the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Brighton & Hove Albion lost to Charlton Athletic on penalties without Argentinian world champion Alexis Mac Allister.

Already on Tuesday Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, FC Southampton and Newcastle United advanced to the next round.