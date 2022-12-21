Straight

The second day of the Cup after the break for the World Cup in Qatar did not bring any surprises among the participating First Division teams. Only the difficulties of Rayo, who needed penalties to eliminate Saguntino, drew attention on a night in which Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Valladolid passed the round in a solvent manner.

A. Zarco, Ismael Heredia, Dani Lavela, Miguel, D. Fernández, A. Machuca, Amaya, Alexis, Caturla, Francisco Castillo and Javi López 3 Dmitrovic, Jesús Navas, Fernando, Rekik (Kike Salas, min. 86), Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, Rakitic, Gudelj, Joan Jordán, Óliver Torres, Rafa Mir and Carlos Alvarez (Nacho Quintana, min. 74) goals 0-1 min. 31: Carlos Alvarez. 0-2 min. 57: D. Fernandez (pp). 0-3 min. 91: Joan Jordan. Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos Yellow cards Javi López (min. 44), Joan Jordán (min. 46), D. Fernández (min. 83) and Carlos Cano (min. 90)

There was special interest in seeing the evolution of Sevilla, a Champions League team now in relegation places and involved in a major sporting crisis. Just on the day that Isco’s departure was confirmed, the fans were able to console themselves with the footballing suggestions of Carlos Álvarez, a high-quality 19-year-old playmaker who was decisive for Sevilla’s interests in the win against Juventud de Torremolinos (0-3).

The match presented certain complications for a Sevilla that was greatly depleted of troops, since it had only eleven players from the first team available due to injuries and the absences of the World Cup players. Sevilla, in relegation places to Second, is a tremendous paradox. With three world champions with Argentina in their ranks, Acuña, Montiel and Papu, plus two semifinalists with Morocco, such as Bono and En-Nesyri, they are completing a most discreet season. But before the absences, the coach Jorge Sampaoli pulled from the quarry. On a very windy night in Torremolinos, Sevilla found solace in the Cup thanks to the flashes of their young youth squad, the great hope of Sampaoli’s team in these gloomy times. Carlos Álvarez upset all the schemes of the spirited Youth, of the Second RFEF.

The talented midfielder has everything this team lacks while Monchi, the sports director, looks for solutions in the winter market. Speed, overflow, vision of the game and goal, the qualities that shone in a good first half for Sevilla. Carlos Álvarez finished off with a header after a good cross from Navas; He scored his team’s first goal in a center forward action and also scored two balls of enormous quality to Rafa Mir, now a left winger in Sampaoli’s new arrangement. The one in which Fernando plays central and Rekik plays left back against the losses of Telles and Acuña.

Torremolinos hardly created any danger for Sevilla. It is a team with a certain momentum, but with the logical limitations of a team from the Second RFEF. Sevilla did not need to press the accelerator in the second half. Dani scored an own goal after a pass into the dangerous area from Mir and, when Carlos Álvarez left, Sampaoli’s team stopped playing, completing a very discreet second half while players like Januzaj did not have the opportunity to play and others like Jordan showed their worrying low form. The Catalan midfielder improved his performance with Sevilla’s third goal, which came in injury time and after a good action by another youth player, Nacho Quintana.

Cold Sweats of Lightning

Rayo Vallecano was the First team that had the hardest time getting past the third round of the Cup. The team coached by Andoni Iraola needed penalties to overcome a tough Atlético Saguntino. Óscar Valentín had Rayo’s best chance with a header that went just wide. Although in the wheel of maximum penalties there was no color. El Saguntino only scored one of his four shots and Rayo scored all three through Falcao, Isi and Mario Suárez.

Real Sociedad’s military parade against Coria (0-5) with two goals from Karrikaburu, Robert Navarro, Ali Cho and Brais Méndez. La Real takes the Cup very seriously, as their coach, Imanol, demonstrated in the press conference prior to the clash, a great knowledge of Coria.

Also thrashed for Valladolid against Arenas (1-5), with goals from Escudero, Weismann, Iván Sánchez, Kike Pérez and Sergio León. Arenas, from Segunda RFEF, took the lead on the scoreboard and was then run over. Osasuna beat Arnedo 3-1 with goals from Kike García (2) and Barja. All these Primera sets, therefore, will be in tomorrow’s Friday draw at the Federation.

