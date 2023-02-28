There will be three Porsche LMDhs of Team Penske at the start of the 24h of Le Mans in 2023.

On Monday, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest released the list of entries for the centenary edition of the race that will set the Circuit de la Sarthe ablaze on 10-11 June.

And at what is also the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship there will not only be the two official 963s present throughout the World Championship season, but also one of those that will take part in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the invitation of the organizers and entered with the #75 in the list in tribute to the 75th anniversary of the brand.

Felipe Nasr is designated to drive it for now, while the other two of his companions will be chosen from the lineup of official drivers of the Weissach House, knowing full well that the #5 will see the Dane Cameron/Michael Christensen/Frédéric Makowiecki trio at the wheel and the #6 with Kévin Estre/Laurens Vanthoor/André Lotterer above.

In total there are four Porsche prototypes in action in France in the Hypercar Class, given that the private Jota for the crew of the officials António Félix Da Costa and Yifei Ye (supported by Porsche Motorsport Asia-Pacific) will also be added to the three mentioned above. plus Will Stevens.

#6 Team Penske Porsche 963: Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Dane Cameron Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

“Le Mans is the highlight of every endurance season, and this year even more so in light of the 100th anniversary of the 24h – said Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport – For us it is about maximizing the chances of achieve the 20th overall victory at Le Mans on the 75th anniversary of the Porsche brand. That’s why we will field a third car.”

“Race history has shown that the extra cars put on the track are often the factor that ultimately tips the balance. We don’t have to look far back in the history of Porsche Motorsport for proof: in 2015, the third Porsche 919 Hybrid gave us victory at Le Mans”.

Urs Kuratle, Official LMDh Program Director, adds: “While the choice to enter Le Mans with three cars increases our chances, it also presents us with enormous challenges. one of the IMSA cars in France and vice versa”.

“Also, due to the continuous supply problems of some components, the supply of parts may not be perfect. We want to do our best and shine in the 75th year of the Porsche brand and the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Jonathan Diuguid, CEO of Porsche Penske Motorsport, comments: “Since day one the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been the primary focus of Porsche Penske Motorsport. The privilege of fielding a third 963 presents us with logistical and operational challenges “.

“Even when we set up our program, we did it on the premise that we could expand it should the need arise. We are a global team with commitments in World Endurance and IMSA. We have highly qualified and motivated staff who support each other Running a third car means that our IMSA team members will be in Germany and France for around four weeks.”

“They will join forces with their WEC colleagues to prepare the cars and related materials. Then there will be the collective test day and finally the race week. The IMSA calendar allows this without having to make any big concessions. We will have three cars on the grid at departure prepared to exactly the same level”.