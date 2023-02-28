First time

The 2023 Formula 1 season is just a few days away, which for Carlos Sainz will be the third at the wheel of Ferrari. In his first two years in red, the Spanish driver has always been able to assert himself, first beating Charles Leclerc in terms of points scored in his rookie year at Maranello and then taking his first career victory last year at Silverstone. The championship that ended last November was full of ups and downs for the former McLaren driver, but understandably that British GP will always remain engraved in his heart. However, that race also became famous for the controversial strategic decisions of the Ferrari wall, which under the Safety Car decided to stop Sainz (at that moment 2nd on the track) and not Leclerc (1st).

“Stop inventing”

That particular call actually decided the race, with Sainz who, thanks to the fresh tires, had an easy time overtaking Leclerc after a good duel and flying away to success. In reality, the Ferrari strategists had asked the Madrid-born to take advantage of the restart to help Leclerc, deliberately slowing down to guarantee the Monegasque a safety margin. However, Sainz objected quite vehemently via radio, replying to his track engineer Riccardo Adami an eloquent “stop inventing“, “Stop making things up“. That phrase still ‘haunts’ him today, as #55 himself told the Spanish site SoyMotor during a long interview.

Nice memories

“That’s not a phrase I try to remember much, or use, but it makes me laugh when people on the street yell at me ‘stop inventing‘. I kid you not, it brings back good memories. It is a reminder of the first victory and how it happened – underlined Sainz – it makes me laugh, but at the team level you have to be careful. It’s a sentence that was said in a complicated moment and that can be seen one way or another, but it’s funny“.