A couple of days ago Nicola Porcella was victim of an anxiety attack by the recent tensions throughout the reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, especially after this week’s nominations took place.

Despite the fact that most of Nicola’s classmates on the television show were very concerned, he was even comforted by Jorge Losa of the sky teamSergio Mayer preferred not to give too much importance to the incident.

However, Sergio Mayer Not only did he decide not to support Nicola Porcella despite the strong bond they had formed, but he even assured that it is a well-developed plan by the Peruvian actor so as not to be eliminated this Sunday, July 23.

During a conversation with nigris poncho and Emilio Osoriothe former deputy indicated that the show had already “started”, referring to what happened with Nicola Porcella during his alleged emotional crisis.

“But yesterday, the show started all day, with the door and the lawsuit,” said the soap opera heartthrob to receive an affirmative response from Niurka Marcos’s son, Emilio Osorio.

And it is that Nicola Porcella had a strong lawsuit with Wendy Guevarawhere the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘He assured that the artist spoke ill of her behind her back, so that shortly after he ended up knocking on the door of the sky team.

The comments you made Sergio Mayer They were not overlooked on social networks, since many users turned against them for having “minimized” the emotional state of their partner.

It should be noted that in recent days, Mayer has made strong accusations against Porcella, because he has a friendship with Jorge Losa from the opposing team, for which he now considers him an “infiltrator”, considering his friendship with the Spaniard very “suspicious”.

