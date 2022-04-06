A giant. Even among the giants. Paul Ebere Onuachu, a 27-year-old Nigerian striker (28 in May), owned by Genk and caught in the sights of Lazio, could soon become the tallest player in Serie A. With his 202 centimeters he would look down on everyone. Only Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, the Torino goalkeeper, would be as tall as him. Not only that, in the Italian league there has never been a striker of that size. Lazio thinks about it, even if, valued at 15 million, to take Onuachu it would take at least a large sale. And the main suspect is Milinkovic.

Lazio still have problems with the liquidity index. Just under 30 million would be needed to resolve the issue once and for all. The idea is to get them from the market. The team, also considering the many expiring players (Luiz Felipe, Strakosha, Reina, Patric, Lucas Leiva), will be revolutionized. And among the incoming players an alternative to Immobile is sought. Among the names taken into consideration by the sporting director Tare there is also that of Onuachu, who with 19 goals in the Belgian championship is currently third in the top scorer classification (at -7 from Deniz Undav). Physically strong, good at head shots (5 goals scored in the current championship), cold on a penalty (he scored 5), not flawless with his left foot (only one goal). In his career he has twice won the Danish championship with Midtjylland, and the top scorer with Genk (last year he closed the Belgian first division with 33 centers). He was noticed, still a minor, by the observers of Midtjylland when, with the Ebedei (a company affiliated with the Danish one), he went to visit Denmark. At 27, he feels ready to make the leap. And to prove that he is a giant, even among giants. Not just for his physique.