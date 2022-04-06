343 Industries recently announced a Halo-themed cookbook, much to the chagrin of pro gamers who would rather have heard of any new game updates for Halo Infinite.

The latest installment of Microsoft’s influential sci-fi FPS franchise got off to a good start when it finally launched on Xbox Series X / S last winter, with critics praising Halo Infinite’s single-player campaign for bringing Halo gameplay and story in bold new directions. 343 Industries has since added more content, but all of that doesn’t seem to be enough for fans.

Since the announcement of the book, fans have flocked to social media to show their disappointment, often even insulting the developers. However, the creation of the book was put into the hands of another team that has nothing to do with the development of the content of Halo Infinite. Indeed, as reported on ResetEra, it is not even 343 Industries.



Why is everyone acting like the team at 343 who made a cookbook is the same team that’s responsible for developing ingame content? Genuinely confusing. https://t.co/Rgz9LpoFD2 – F / A – Wardog (Dan) (@WARDOG) April 5, 2022



The toxicity of the Halo community has been known for a long time, so much so that the developers have closed the official forums several times. 343 Industries has already stated that getting some content into the game will take some time, and that players will still need to be patient.

Source: ResetEra