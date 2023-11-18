The reduction of jobs, adjustments in growth expectations and the emerging leasing of aircraft are some of the actions of airlines in the face of the upcoming engine overhaul of their equipment. The prolonged evaluation time has already caused operational losses for the airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus, effects that are expected to also be reflected in a lower flow of operations at the main private airports, given that these two airlines transport more than 60% of domestic travelers in the country. The American manufacturer will review more than 700 engines globally due to a technical defect in the next three years, however, equipment evaluation times have been extended from 30 days to 300 days per engine, a period that will be a challenge. operational for companies that were just getting off the ground after the pandemic.

Viva Aerobus explained in writing that Pratt & Whitney will review between 15% to 20% of its aircraft starting next year as part of its preventive strategy. “We are analyzing options for different types of short-term aircraft leasing, as a temporary and extraordinary measure, in order to cover our offer while these inspections are carried out. The above will be complemented with a scheme of maximum optimization in the use of our aircraft, taking care of the source of employment for all our collaborators,” he reported.

The company added that in the event that, even with these measures, a change in flight itineraries is made, the affected passengers will be promptly informed. “This circumstance is not exclusive to Viva Aerobus, it is a preventive measure that Pratt & Whitney is carrying out on its global fleet of aircraft with airlines around the world. Currently, all our operations are carried out normally,” he concluded.

The airline Volaris laid off 200 people due to the disagreement in Pratt & Whitney engines. The company assured in writing that in this measure the labor rights of those affected were respected and an agreement was reached above the law. The airline promised that once the preventive overhaul processes of the engines are completed and when they operate again on a regular basis, preference will be given to dismissed personnel in a rehiring process. Volaris keeps 16 of a total of 126 aircraft on the ground as a result of the review requested by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of the American RTX.

The president of the company, Enrique Beltranena, detailed in a civil conference last October that analysts expect engine inspections to end until 2026, in accordance with what the manufacturer has told them. “In September there was an 8% reduction in ASM (available seats with miles) and an estimated impact on our revenues of $18 million against the forecast associated with our originally published capacity,” the manager said.

Fernando Gómez Suárez, an expert in economic issues, pointed out that these periodic reviews will also cause loss of connectivity on international flights just at the moment when Mexico has just recovered the highest category of air safety.

RTX assured that Pratt & Whitney will recall up to 700 engines between 2023 and 2026, which will cause an average of 350 aircraft to cease operations per year. The review stems from contaminants in the powdered metal used to manufacture engines installed in Airbus A320neo aircraft coupled with a shortage of personnel and new aircraft. Initially, the manufacturer had estimated the verification of the equipment at an average time of 30 days, however, the latest projection extends this period to 300 days, according to the aircraft factory and the repair shops. Around the world, the company demanded a review of their engines from a total of 42 airlines.

