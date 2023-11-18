Mezcal is much more than a distillate with which to savor a place. This is how Graciela Ángeles, head of Real Minero, explains it, one of the most exquisite mezcals that arrive in our country via import. “It is a ritual drink,” says this master mezcalera, the fourth generation of her family dedicated to Oaxacan gold. “As a unifying element within a community, we use it to ask for rain or a good harvest. We have the habit of dropping it on the ground, because here is the concept of feeding the land, so that it later provides you with food.” Ángeles explains that it is also used to celebrate the birth of someone or to honor the memory of the deceased; It is still linked to celebrations of all kinds, whether religious or pagan. “In my case, mezcal is an element that represents part of my identity,” says the expert, whose company is located within the cooperative society Los Angeles Mezcalfocused on the field and the producer, and imports to numerous countries.

“In the end it is a project that is presented as a family business model in the rural area, but that can compete in every way with a company that is in a big city,” he continues explaining of a proposal whose objective is to conserve and defend traditional techniques, recognizing that these methods are also of good quality. “My family experienced that during the 1980s the state tried to make mezcal look like tequila, that it became more technical, that it was only made with the espadín variety, that it was in volume and that it was cheap.” Now, Real Minero produces no more than 8,000 liters a year, a product of excellent quality, always in small batches of 25, 35 or 50 liters. Their mezcals are called miners, because they are only produced in Santa Catarina Minas (Oaxaca, Mexico) and are distilled in clay pots, a technique introduced by the Filipino community.

Jima de Maguey and pulquero in Oaxaca, Matatlán. Macurichos Family. Macurichos is a traditional mezcaleros company. They have dedicated their lives to caring for the land and the agaves to continue making mezcal. Image provided by Grupo Entre Compas.

Erika Meneses, 34, lost her husband four years ago. He was the one who came from a mezcal family and who instilled in him all her wisdom in the business. In September 2020, some mezcaleros teachers left the group to which they belonged and formed with Meneses the Aguerrido brand. “A small project, within the municipality, but with good and recognized mezcals,” he comments of an initiative made up of four men and two women, from Chilapa de Álvarez, in the state of Guerrero, one of the eight that have the designation of origin, along with Zacatecas, Durango, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas and Oaxaca.

According to data from Mexican Mezcal Regulatory Council (Comercam), Oaxaca is the region where the most mezcal was produced in the last year, with 91.31%, followed by Puebla and Durango, with 3.44% and 1.41% respectively. Guerrero took fourth place, with 0.94%. “Chilapa has always been a focus of violence and insecurity,” he says about the area where he lives and produces mezcal, around the low mountain of Guerrero, where in the last two decades there have been more than 1,200 murders and 500 disappearances. “You get used to living like this and taking care of yourself. We keep a low profile and try to upload information that is not so relevant on our social networks, because we would expose ourselves as a project and as families to extortion.”

Today it is those regions that most interest mezcal scouts. “Seeing all the growth in Oaxaca, what we have done in recent years has been to start working with other producing states, which right now are very small and continue to preserve all the traditional part, the most familiar part of making this product” , confesses Wilmer Yamajin, born in Quito, 45 years old, behind Entre Compas Group, one of the pioneer mezcal distributors in Spain, created together with Felicia Covone, from Mexico City, 11 years ago. They have experienced first-hand the entire rise of mezcal. If in 2012 production was just over one million liters, a decade later, the data rose to 14 million, according to the information offered by Comercam in its latest statistical report. Having an increase in production compared to 2021 of 74.89%. “Since 2010, the mezcal market has seen sustained growth, with an annual increase of 25 to 30 percent,” Yamajin says.

“If we had listened to the first tastings of those first years, we should have aborted the mission immediately. “Both the Spanish public and the professional public had the belief that tequila was a cheap shot that was only useful for losing consciousness,” he jokes about those initial tests, where names like Alacrán or Pierde Almas were introduced to the Spanish market, which was bought recently by Diageo, one of the most important transnational groups on the planet. Now, in its premises in the Madrid neighborhood of La Latina, La Mezcaloteca (Calle del Humilladero, 28)offer more than 300 types of brands of agave distillates, in addition to tequila and mezcal, there are raicillas, bacanoras and sotoles.

Santi Dorado, Wilmer Yajamin and Max Vázquez. Dorado and Vázquez began collaborating as bartenders at Mezcaloteca. Image provided by Grupo Entre Compas.

The word mezcal has its origin in words from the language nahuatl. “Some maintain that it derives from mexcalli which means cooked maguey”, they point out from Comercom. The mezcalero maguey (or agave, which is its scientific name) is a plant from the Amaryllidaceae family, with long, fibrous, lanceolate-shaped, bluish-green leaves. There are hundreds of them, most of them wild, although the most popular are the espadín, the tobalá, the cuishe, the green and the ashen. Its recognizable smoky character is obtained in the cooking process.

In Handshake, in Mexico City, one of its two counters is dedicated to Mexican spirits, where it is easy to find labels such as Real Minero or Rey Campero, whose productions are usually exported as they are much more profitable abroad. “Due to the travel habits of Americans, mezcal has been quickly exported and is now in the rest of the world,” says Erik van Beek, the man behind the success of this speakeasythird best cocktail bar in the world according to The World’s 50 Best Bars. For Limantour, the other major cocktail bar in Mexico, at number seven on the list, mezcal represents approximately 35% of its sales, both in cocktails and as a solo drink. “People are eager to try new agaves, producers and styles,” confesses José Luis León, director of the brand’s bars. Among his favorite mezcals is the Coyota Sonriente (sic), which is made with crassispina agave and is produced in the state of Zacatecas, “I think it has delicious vegetal notes.” And cocktails? “My favorite is one that we prepare with espadín mezcal, poblano chile liqueur, black tea, pineapple and oregano.”

Once Upon In Oaxaca: Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal, mint, absinthe and whey. Image provided by Handshake.

In recent years, many international brands have joined the mezcal bandwagon, homogenizing the product. “About 10 years ago, it began to escalate in a way that is even scary,” reflects Pedro Jiménez, founder of Mezonte, an organization dedicated to preserving and disseminating the biocultural values ​​of mezcal. This audiovisual professional, who has been in Jalisco for 18 years, is also in charge of directing the documentary Viva Mezcal, which addresses the problems involved in its production. “Mezcal is a distillate that has an extremely strong link with the biological and cultural diversity of Mexico,” he comments. “I don’t know if it could disappear, but certain agaves, the wildest ones, could disappear.” Jiménez insists on the transformation of the Mexican landscape, such as the section of the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán biosphere reserve, between Puebla and Oaxaca, “which was completely destroyed, more than 40,000 hectares, and that is barely being talked about.” Carlos Marrufoowner of the cocktail bar of the same name in Madrid, specializing in mezcal, confirms this: “The most special agaves, those that are smaller or take longer to grow, some with maturities of 20 or 30 years, are beginning to disappear because they are not of interest. to these big brands.”

The writer Emma Janzen, author of Mezcal: History, preparation and cocktails of the artisanal liquor that triumphs around the world (Dome, 2018)wrote last year in a Tweet: “Recent reports say that agave spirits are outselling whiskey for the first time and are on track to surpass vodka to the tune of $13 billion.” When we chat with her via email, it is clear that the interest worldwide is unstoppable. “Not only are we seeing how consumers around the world are becoming more and more interested in the category, but the number of bars that have opened entirely dedicated to this spirit drink is spreading throughout the world,” highlights the editor. from Drinkways, in Good Beer Huntingwhere she develops, assigns, and edits stories that delve into the culture of spirits, cocktails, wine, and other non-beer beverages.

In his opinion, mezcal interests so many people because of its wide diversity of production methods. “Each mezcal you try will taste different from the last due to these variations in the way it is made. A mezcal from Durango made with the same agave in Oaxaca will taste very different, for example. “You could try a new mezcal every day for years and not find any exact repeats.” A mezcal for every day of the week… if we don’t finish them off first.

Mezcal distillation. Image provided by Grupo Entre Compas.

One of the latest works to analyze the phenomenon is The Essential Tequila & Mezcal Companion: How to Select, Collect & Savor Agave Spirits (Union Square, 2023), written by Tess Rose Lampertwhich is in charge of consulting on the different possibilities of mezcal, in addition to writing research on the strong similarities that exist between cannabis and agave.

– Why do you think the consumption of mezcal has become so popular?

“My theories about why agave spirits are so popular right now are a little extreme. I think there are three fundamental reasons: one is the global interest (and fetishization) of everything Mexican. The cultures that come from the land we know as Mexico are very rich and offer many basic ingredients to the world such as tomatoes, chocolate and chili peppers. Another reason I think agave drinks are so popular is that the plant, the agave, is trying to communicate with humans on a broader scale. Plants and humans have always had symbiotic relationships, and although plants cannot talk to us, they do communicate. I can’t claim to know exactly what their message is, but I think it’s along the lines of ‘wake up humans and rebalance your relationship with mother Earth’. And finally, mezcal is really good: it tastes amazing, offers a lot of complexity, is a little mysterious and makes you feel amazing.”

