His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, and His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Mohammed bin Zayed College of Future Studies in Yogyakart on the Indonesian island of Java, which is being established in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities and the Society for Humanities. Nahdlatul Ulama in Indonesia.

The establishment of the college comes within the efforts of Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities, to enhance higher education opportunities in the field of future studies, humanities and other sciences, and to integrate the system of cultural values ​​represented in tolerance, coexistence, respect for others, sustainability, nature conservation and environmental protection within the scope of future studies, and to support the development process. Development and scientific research at the two universities and strengthening scientific and cultural ties between them.

In his speech on this occasion, His Excellency Joko Widodo expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, praising the launch of the project “Mohamed bin Zayed College for Future Studies in the city of Yogyakart, in partnership with Nahdlatul Ulama University and Muhammad bin Zayed University.” Bin Zayed for Humanities.

The Indonesian President stressed that “this project carries connotations that express the depth of the relations between the two countries and the common messages they carry to highlight the correct and tolerant image of the true religion,” noting that the university “will play vital scientific and research roles, address contemporary issues through an innovative approach, and will also support the endeavor.” “We have a common interest between the two countries to nurture talents capable of competing globally, and provide them with relevant knowledge and skills.”

His Excellency added, “This important project is a symbol of the close and sustainable friendship between Indonesia and the UAE.”

In his speech during the laying of the foundation stone for the college, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei thanked and appreciated His Excellency Indonesian President Joko Widodo, for his generous sponsorship and presence at the launch of this pioneering civilizational project, and his unlimited support for deepening the Emirati-Indonesian friendship.

His Excellency said, “The vision of the leadership of our two friendly countries was able to open new horizons and launch joint innovative initiatives to implement sustainable development projects that support development, economic and social plans through the sustainability of natural resources and the qualitative employment of the capabilities, expertise and technologies that the two countries possess, in new sectors such as renewable energy and health.” Food security, environment, aluminum, strategic industries, education and religious affairs.

His Excellency added, “Today, we celebrate your Excellency’s patronage by laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Mohammed bin Zayed College of Future Studies in Yogyakart on the Indonesian island of Java, in partnership with the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Humanities in Abu Dhabi.” This project aims to build a large scientific edifice that expresses the sophisticated human culture that the two friendly countries embrace to anticipate the future and create a good life for the peoples of the world, through specialized academic programs that graduate enlightened scientific competencies and qualified national leaders who improve the management of reality and create the future.

Mohammed bin Zayed University of Humanities and Nahdlatul Ulama University in Yogyakart, in the presence of His Excellency the Indonesian President and His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, signed a cooperation agreement to establish the college, which will be the nucleus of an academic institution concerned with conducting future research and studies in general.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of the University, from Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, while it was signed by Dr. Widya Priahita Buji Budoyo, President of Nahdlatul Ulama University.