Lawyers can no longer. After six months of consecutive strikes in the courts -first that of the lawyers of the administration of justice (LAJ) and now that of the officials-, the representatives of the Murcia Bar Association raised their voices on Wednesday to denounce the “situation desperate” of the collective.

The dean of this body, Francisco Martínez-Escribano, described the situation of the administration as “calamitous” and assured that the right to effective judicial protection is being violated. “Democracy is based on justice and if there is no justice, and right now there isn’t, the foundations can be shaken,” he remarked.

The representative of the Murcian lawyer branded the Ministry of Justice as “inoperative because it does not provide solutions of any kind and allows a situation of paralysis.” He also lamented the “lack of social sensitivity” of the groups calling for the strikes. Through a statement, the lawyers demand “an immediate solution that puts an end to the strike.”

The ‘impasse’ into which Justice has plunged in the last half year is the straw that breaks the camel’s back for an administration that has been plagued for years by the lack of means, the high level of litigation and the long response times