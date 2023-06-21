MotoGP, how many injuries

With the compression of the race format in 2023, the riders are practically forced to push from Friday. The only free practice that allows the centaurs to perfect the set-up is therefore the half hour before qualifying on Saturday morning, while the warm-up of just 10 minutes on Sunday allows no more than five laps and has been transformed in a simple test.

All this clearly has increased risk of falls and injuries, so much so that practically half of the grid had to deal with more or less serious bruises and fractures which affected his shape in this start of the championship. And the calendar doesn’t help, given that in this phase it contrasts long breaks with hat-tricks like the Mugello-Sachsenring-Assen which will end on Sunday in Holland, putting the riders in the premier class to the test.

Assen, who will miss

There will be three centaurs who will forfeit the Dutch Grand Prix of next weekend. Honda is undoubtedly facing a very difficult moment in its history, so much so that in Germany in the Sunday race Joan Mir, Alex Rins and Marc Marquez waved the white flag, and the only one who went on the track – Takaaki Nakagami – confessed he was afraid to face the competition.

The situation of the Golden Wing, at least in terms of drivers, will improve in Holland. Iker Lecuona will take over Joan Mir in HRCstruggling with a hand injury and who will miss his fourth race, the third in a row. Stefan Bradl will instead be the replacement for Alex Rins in the LCR and for the German it will be a return to his origins, having raced for Cecchinello between 2012 and 2014.

Despite the hopes of the eve, not even Pol Espargarò will be present, for which the KTM GasGas team has decided not to take any risks and to postpone the return to Silverstone, in August. In his place again Jonas Folger, in his fifth appearance of the season. The 29-year-old Bavarian has collected 7 points, but is paying for the absence of five seasons from the premier class and is basically always last in every track session.