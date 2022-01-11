Law enforcers of Kazakhstan have detained almost 10 thousand people in connection with the riots in the country. This became known on Tuesday, January 11.

“Law enforcement officers detained 9 thousand 900 people,” says the Kazinform Telegram channel.

On January 10, in a note on the situation in the republic from the permanent mission of Kazakhstan to the UN, it was reported that the authorities intend to present to the world in the near future new evidence of the preparation and conduct of terrorist aggression against the country. The document notes that during the attacks, terrorists seized two airports, roads, railways in some parts of the country were blocked.

On the same day, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev estimated the preliminary damage from the riots in the country at $ 2-3 billion. President of the European Council Charles Michel. During the conversation, the President of Kazakhstan stressed that he had no doubts that a terrorist attack had been carried out on the country.

Earlier Tokayev announced the restoration of constitutional order in the country. He pointed out that the republic has experienced a large-scale crisis, the most difficult in the history of independence, and noted that in the near future the large-scale anti-terrorist operation will be completed, and with it “the successful and effective mission of the CSTO contingent will end.”

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan due to the rise in prices for liquefied gas. In some cities, rallies escalated into riots. The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters, among whom, according to the authorities, were extremists, broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office, the office of the ruling party and seized the presidential residence.

The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He stressed that the bandits who caused the riots had received serious training abroad. The presidential administration of the country specified that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat; peacekeepers were sent to the republic for a limited period of time. On January 9, the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces completed their deployment in Kazakhstan. As the commander of the CSTO peacekeepers, Andrei Serdyukov, emphasized, the mission will continue to work in the republic until the situation is completely stabilized.