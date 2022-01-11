DAKAR | CARS | STAGE 8

Audi pulls out muscle and Loeb takes another bite out of Al Attiyah

Historic day for Audi on yesterday’s stage. His three cars finished in the top four. Ekstrom win, Peterhansel second and Sainz fourth. The Madrilenian later assured that “he could have won the stage” without the two punctures. Al Attiyah had a traction problem that caused him to lose two drive wheels and he gave up seven minutes with Loeb.