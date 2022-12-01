During a press conference, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, made a series of remarks against NATO, after assuring that they are directly involved in the war with Ukraine due to the economic and military aid that has been provided by the bloc to kyiv. However, the diplomat asked to do everything possible to avoid a nuclear conflict, which would cause “great harm to humanity.”

Sergei Lavrov, the highest representative of Russian diplomacy, assured that the decisions of Western countries on Ukraine are a pretext to continue the bloc’s war against Russia.

The Russian politician called on the West to “reconsider” the way in which it develops its relations with his country and the rest of the world, criticizing the implementation of treaties as a solution to conflicts.

Referring to the pacts, Lavrov said that it is an “expansionist globalism” with parameters and criteria determined by a small group of countries, with which “they intend to control the course of world politics.”

During the press conference, the diplomat said that a war with nuclear weapons is “inadmissible” for his country and asked to do everything possible to avoid an armed confrontation between the powers. The minister added that it would be an uncontrollable escalation, which would cause “great damage to humanity.”

Last Monday, Russia unilaterally canceled its participation in the nuclear disarmament talks between Washington and Moscow, which were scheduled to take place in Cairo from November 29 to December 6.

During the meeting, they sought to discuss the resumption of inspections of the New START treaty, which had been signed in 2010 and extended for five more years in February 2021 by President Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

The treaty was designed to reduce the two countries’ nuclear arsenals by 30%. Although the reasons why Russia canceled its participation are unknown, the United States assured that it is taking the necessary steps to find another appointment.

Lavrov: The West wants to maintain its historical conflict with Russia

The Russian foreign minister blamed the United States and NATO countries for directly participating in the war with Ukraine by supplying kyiv with weapons, military training and economic aid. In addition, he criticized the rapid evolution that the transatlantic organization has experienced in recent months.

Lavrov took the opportunity to defend the constant attacks that his country has been carrying out against Ukraine’s vital infrastructure, which leaves at least half of that country’s population without regular electricity supply.







A few days ago, the operator of the national electricity network, Ukrenergo, reported that Ukrainian households will only be able to access the service for two to three hours a day, since it is necessary to reserve the service for hospitals, fire stations and for the defense of the country against war.

On different occasions, Western countries have accused Russia of using winter as a “weapon of war” to “freeze” Ukrainians, in a season where heating is vital to cope with the low temperatures that already affect millions of people. civilians.

Earlier this week, NATO foreign ministers agreed on new aid for Ukraine at a three-day summit in Romania. From there, the United States announced economic aid for the Ukrainian electricity grid for 53 million dollars.

In almost parallel fashion in Germany, the justice ministers of the G7 countries met for the first time, together with prosecutors from the International Criminal Court, the European Union (EU) and representatives of Ukraine, in order to establish a framework for investigate war crimes committed by Russia in the neighboring country.

With Reuters and local media