The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, said, on the 51st Federation Day of the State, we celebrate in the UAE this occasion that is dear to our hearts and we are all confident in the present, and to move forward with optimism and steadfastness towards the future for which our wise leadership has drawn an ambitious strategy and clear goals to achieve it, proceeding from The constants established by the wise man of the nation and the builder of its renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the founding fathers, and among the achievements that were achieved during the reign of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, in his speech on this occasion, raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the State. Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, the people of the Emirates and the residents of its land.

He added, “On this day, we renew the pledge of loyalty and allegiance to our wise leadership, and pledge to continue working to preserve the global leadership achieved by the UAE in various fields, so that our country remains the focus of the world’s attention and moves forward in providing the guarantor means to advance the process of comprehensive renaissance and consolidate the position of our country as an incubator destination for elite local and international talents to contribute.” creating a competitive knowledge economy.

He said, “We will continue to follow this approach, and remind ourselves and subsequent generations after us that our ambitions in this benevolent country are not limited by borders and do not know the impossible thanks to the wisdom of our wise leadership and the determination and forearm of the people of the Emirates.”