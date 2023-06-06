World number one and trophy winner Iga Swiatek joined global number six Coco Gauff in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals on Monday, to repeat the 2022 final. Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ons Jabeur also qualified, while in the men, Casper Ruud will face Holger Rune, and Alexander Zverev will face Argentine Tomás Martín Etcheverry.

Roland-Garros advances and this Monday a large part of the quarterfinal crosses were defined. In the men’s draw, the Danish Holger Rune defeated the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo (23rd place) 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 and 7-6 (10/7) after three hours and 59 minutes of bitter combat, during which he committed a large number of unforced errors (73 in the entire match) and seemed to have such physical difficulties that the doctor gave him a remedy in the middle of the fourth set.

His rival, who had never reached the round of 16 of a Grand Slam and had not even won a match at Roland-Garros, had three break points to move to 5-3, serve in favor, in the deciding set. Then Rune himself served for the match at 5-4, but let his opponent come from behind before winning the super. tie-breaker.

On Wednesday, the Danish Rune will face the Norwegian Casper Ruud. The latter, 4th in the world and finalist last year, fought for three sets and 3 hours and 20 minutes to defeat the Chilean Nicolas Jarry (35th) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 and 7-5 and qualify for the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

Zverev continues his renaissance; etcheverry surprise

Alexander Zverev, former world number 2 and currently 27th, continued his renaissance at Roland-Garros by qualifying for the quarterfinals at the expense of Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (29th), whom he dominated on Monday night 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3.

For a place in the semifinals, Zverev will face the unexpected Argentine Tomás Martín Etcheverry (49th), who beat the Japanese lefty Yoshihito Nishioka (33rd), physically diminished, 7-6 (10/8), 6-0, 6-1 .

A duel will be revived in the women’s quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek will face Coco Gauff in a repeat of the 2022 final. This Monday, the world number one and defending champion joined the world number six in the quarterfinals, after the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko ( 66th) will retire after six games.

Tsurenko left after thirty minutes of play, when he was losing 5-1 against Swiatek. In the previous change, the 34-year-old Ukrainian appeared to be having trouble breathing and she felt dizzy, so she called the doctor, who saw her taking her blood pressure.

Since the start of her fortnight in Paris, the 22-year-old Pole has not dropped a single set. In fact, she has already inflicted four 6-0 victories on her opponents, one in the first round, one in the second and two in the third.

Earlier in the day, Gauff beat Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (100th) 7-5, 6-2 in approximately 1h30 Gauff beat Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (100th) 7-5, 6 -2 on the windy Center Court.

“I didn’t expect it to be that windy, I hadn’t played this court yet this year, on one side (of the court) it was hard to hit the ball well, but I live in Florida so that’s not really an excuse,” smiled the 19-year-old American, who was leading five games to two before seeing Schmiedlova close the gap in the first set.

It is the third year in a row that Gauff has reached the quarterfinals on clay in Paris. A year ago, Swiatek defeated her in the final 6-1, 6-3.

Brazil, present in the women’s quarters on clay in Paris

After Monday’s matches, seven of the eight classified for the quarterfinals of the women’s team are already known. Tunisian Ons Jabeur, seventh in the world, easily beat American Bernarda Pera (36th) 6-3, 6-1 on Center Court and qualified for the quarterfinals on clay in Paris.

There will also be the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, 14th in the world, who on Monday came back to defeat the Spanish Sara Sorribes in a match that lasted 3 hours and 51 minutes, the third longest of the Open era at Roland-Garros.

Haddad, 27, had to wait until her fourth match point to defeat the Spanish (132nd) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5 and reach her first quarterfinal of a Grand slam.

Thus, she becomes the first Brazilian to reach this stage of the tournament since Maria Bueno, at the beginning of the Open era, in Paris 1968.

*Adapted from its original in French