Russia assured on Monday that it had repelled a “major offensive” by Ukraine in the Donetsk regionwhile kyiv claimed “offensive actions” on the front and advances near the devastated city of Bakhmut.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, “the enemy launched a large-scale offensive on five sectors of the front in the south of Donetsk” involving six motorized and two tank battalions.

“The enemy’s goal was to break through our defensive lines at the most vulnerable part of the front,” but the Ukrainian forces “did not achieve their purpose” and lost more than 250 men and 16 tanks, Moscow said.

The increase in the intensity of the fighting was also felt on Monday in other areas of Ukraine. The authorities imposed by Russia in the Zaporizhia region, in the south, noted an increase in hostilities and denounced a powerful attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

And in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, paramilitary groups of Russians fighting on the Ukrainian side also continued to carry out periodic raids on Russian territory.

The governor of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, denounced massive bombardments on the border towns, especially the Shebékino district, against which the Ukrainian Army would have fired 611 projectiles.

Russia’s denunciation of new Ukrainian attacks comes as Moscow’s troops, and the international community in general, they await the start of an announced Ukrainian counter-offensive to expel the Russians from the areas occupied after the start of the invasion.

However, Ukraine denied this Monday that the attacks denounced by Moscow are part of its expected counteroffensive and downplayed the magnitude of these. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak, for example, quipped that Russia was already “actively engaged in repelling a global offensive that does not yet exist.”

Volodimir Zelensky said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive by its Armed Forces.

What is known about the kyiv counteroffensive?

The truth is that the attacks come just two days after Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive by its Armed Forces.

But Ukrainian authorities are silent on the contours of the counteroffensive and they warn that they will not reveal anything about their plans or about the calendar.

Russian military experts think that Ukrainian troops multiply attacks on Russian lines to discover their flaws before launching their counterattack. As happened in September 2022, when the kyiv army secretly prepared an assault that recaptured almost the entire Kharkiv region.

Such a scenario could signal the beginning of a deeper military stalemate.

The truth is that for some experts such as the retired US general David Petraeus the counteroffensive will be “a moment of transition in the war.”

“This counteroffensive will attack Russian forces that are significantly depleted. They have had very big losses. They have been in combat in many cases for a year or more, continuously. And they are not well disciplined and well led,” he told The Kyiv Independent newspaper.

Attacks against Zaporizhia.

That same newspaper points out that the Kiev counteroffensive could have two paths: one in which Ukraine achieves strategic advances in the south and cuts Russia’s “bridge” to Crimea. And a second in which the Russian lines hold and the conflict stagnates.

“If the Russian lines hold and the counteroffensive fails to make a breakthrough, such a scenario could signal the beginning of a deeper military stalemate, where neither side is capable of carrying out major new offensive operations,” concludes the Ukrainian outlet.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE