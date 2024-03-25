Until This Monday, March 25, candidates for the presidential elections in Venezuela can register. The opposition denounces that the National Electoral Council prevents them from registering Corina Yoris, the replacement for María Corina Machado, to face Nicolás Maduro on July 28.

Given this, the governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay expressed their concern about impediments in the registration of Yoris, less than 24 hours before the end of the established period.

After noon in Venezuela, the Venezuelan opposition parties, Mesa de la Unidad and Un Nuevo Tiempo, have not been able to register their candidate, Corina Yoris, to represent them in the next presidential elections.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry assured that this situation, together with the previous disqualifications that have been in the public domain, “adds questions about the integrity and transparency of the electoral process in its entirety.”

“These restrictions prevent progress towards elections that allow a democratization process to be carried out in sister Venezuela,” he stated.

“Therefore, we urge that the situation be reconsidered so that, at the end of the registration period, citizens who meet the requirements enshrined in the Venezuelan Constitution can be duly registered, so that the brother Venezuelan people can freely choose their next government,” the statement says.