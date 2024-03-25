The bail in a fraud case against former American President Donald Trump was reduced to $175 million by a court in New York on Monday. Previously, this amount was $464 million. Trump was unable to raise that money and was therefore in danger of not being able to appeal. The newly determined deposit must be paid within ten days.

The original bail amount stemmed from a civil case brought by the state of New York against Trump. Trump is said to have grossly exaggerated the value of his business empire to lenders, including through falsified business documents. A judge ruled last month that the former president had to pay back the financial benefits he received from this as a fine. The amount had to be paid as a deposit if he wanted to appeal.

If Trump fails to pay the newly set bail, prosecutor Letitia James could have the former president's real estate seized. A large part of Trump's fortune is in real estate and, among other things, a golf course, but the famous Trump Tower in New York could also be requisitioned.

The reduction of the fine does not seem to mean that this will happen. Trump himself wrote similar to Truth Social to cross the bridge. Yet Trump's legal problems are not over. In addition to the appeal that will be filed in the civil fraud case, there are other cases pending against the Republican presidential candidate. On Monday it was announced that the trial in the hush money affair for porn actress Stormy Daniels will start on April 15. The case had previously been postponed at Trump's request. In that trial, Trump is accused on 34 counts, including of tampering with the accounting.

