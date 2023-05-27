Welcome to 90min, where today we will discuss the possible signings that could revolutionize the transfer market in European football for next season. Teams are willing to invest huge amounts of money to secure the services of the most talented players, and the rumors are everywhere.
With the transfer market more alive than ever, these were Carlo Ancelotti’s words about Eden Hazard yesterday: “I will take out a team to try to win. It will be a very competitive lineup. We have very good players. What you need I have discussed with Hazard, not here. I find it surprising that you don’t have the patience to wait for tomorrow. I have never given the lineup the day before the game. Hazard has a contract and this implies that he stays. If he is not happy, he has to ask the club to leave and if he is happy, he stays, like everyone else.
It states Sports world that Barcelona is determined to resolve this crossroads: What is the better option to keep Ez Abde or sell it and sign Carrasco with that money?
The newspaper Sport It is not entirely clear that Jules Koundé will continue in the ranks of FC Barcelona. The three names that would sound to strengthen the right-back position are: Juan Foyth, Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Pavard
All the Premier League teams are behind the Declan Rice situation. West Ham’s defensive midfielder will make the leap to the Big Six this season, and the leader of the race today is Arsenal, which is willing to shell out just over 100 million. Via Mirror.
According to ESPN there is a team that stands out above the rest as the great favorite to get the services of Marco Asensio. We are talking about Milan, who wants to replace Brahim with the Balearic player.
Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes will no longer be linked to Juventus from June. Paredes will return, in principle, to PSG, while “the noodle” is sounding strong to land in the Spanish league.
