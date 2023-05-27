Take your tupperware container to the snack bar or pay a deposit for your milkshake cup? From July 1, you pay an amount for plastic disposable cups and meal packaging, on top of the price for your drink or meal. A matter of getting used to, say experts. “With a new TV, you also pay for the packaging that surrounds it.”
